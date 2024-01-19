Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IAEA chief: Agency held 'hostage' in Iran

By MAARIV
Updated: JANUARY 19, 2024 05:11

IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi said on Thursday that "Iran hardly cooperates with the International Atomic Energy Agency" and that the agency felt it was being held "hostage" in Iran's disputes with Western countries.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Grossi said that "the situation is very frustrating, they limit cooperation in a very unprecedented way."

The IAEA has been struggling since 2021 to oversee Iran's nuclear program, which continues to expand, despite Tehran's denial that it seeks to produce nuclear weapons.

IDF announces death of soldier from wounds sustained Wednesday in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2024 06:15 AM
US says Houthis launch missiles at tanker, causing no damage
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 03:06 AM
US defense chief Austin asked to testify over hospitalization secrecy
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 02:34 AM
Crew with first astronaut from Turkey launched on flight to space statio
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 01:34 AM
US strikes Houthis after they take responsibility for attacking US ships
By WALLA!
01/19/2024 01:01 AM
All seven protestors detained by Israeli police released - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2024 12:46 AM
Houthis say they attacked American ship with missiles in Gulf of Aden
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 12:23 AM
Israeli police detains Ayalon protestors, including hostage's relative
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2024 11:48 PM
East Jerusalem man, child hurt after trying to escape Border Police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2024 10:31 PM
UN chief urges maximum restraint by Iran, Pakistan
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 09:28 PM
US-owned tanker approached by drones off Yemen's Mukalla
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 09:14 PM
European Parliament: Gaza ceasefire conditional to release of hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2024 08:27 PM
White House: US will not stop working toward a two-state solution
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 08:11 PM
US National security adviser to meet with Gaza hostage families
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 07:54 PM
White House: US doesn't want to see escalation in Iran-Pakistan clashes
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 07:49 PM