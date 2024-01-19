IAEA chief: Agency held 'hostage' in Iran

IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi said on Thursday that "Iran hardly cooperates with the International Atomic Energy Agency" and that the agency felt it was being held "hostage" in Iran's disputes with Western countries.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Grossi said that "the situation is very frustrating, they limit cooperation in a very unprecedented way."

The IAEA has been struggling since 2021 to oversee Iran's nuclear program, which continues to expand, despite Tehran's denial that it seeks to produce nuclear weapons.