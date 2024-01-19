Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel's Gallant, US counterpart Austin speak on Gaza war, hostages

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 19, 2024 11:30

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke with his US counterpart Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday, the Defense Ministry announced on Friday.

The two discussed the ongoing Israel-Hamas War and the return of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Gallant briefed Austin on operational developments in the war, including achievements in the efforts to dismantle Hamas's terror infrastructure in Gaza, and the threat posed by Hezbollah on Israel’s northern border.

The two also discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza and measures taken by the IDF to distinguish the civilian population from Hamas terrorists. 

Russia's Gazprom to ship 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2024 09:19 AM
Oil depot in Russia's Bryansk region catches fire after drone attack
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 08:08 AM
IAEA chief: Agency held 'hostage' in Iran
By MAARIV
01/19/2024 05:10 AM
US says Houthis launch missiles at tanker, causing no damage
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 03:06 AM
US defense chief Austin asked to testify over hospitalization secrecy
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 02:34 AM
Crew with first astronaut from Turkey launched on flight to space statio
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 01:34 AM
US strikes Houthis after they take responsibility for attacking US ships
By WALLA!
01/19/2024 01:01 AM
All seven protestors detained by Israeli police released - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2024 12:46 AM
Houthis say they attacked American ship with missiles in Gulf of Aden
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 12:23 AM
Israeli police detains Ayalon protestors, including hostage's relative
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2024 11:48 PM
East Jerusalem man, child hurt after trying to escape Border Police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2024 10:31 PM
UN chief urges maximum restraint by Iran, Pakistan
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 09:28 PM
US-owned tanker approached by drones off Yemen's Mukalla
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 09:14 PM
European Parliament: Gaza ceasefire conditional to release of hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2024 08:27 PM
White House: US will not stop working toward a two-state solution
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 08:11 PM