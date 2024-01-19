Israel's Gallant, US counterpart Austin speak on Gaza war, hostages

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke with his US counterpart Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday, the Defense Ministry announced on Friday.

The two discussed the ongoing Israel-Hamas War and the return of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Gallant briefed Austin on operational developments in the war, including achievements in the efforts to dismantle Hamas's terror infrastructure in Gaza, and the threat posed by Hezbollah on Israel’s northern border.

The two also discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza and measures taken by the IDF to distinguish the civilian population from Hamas terrorists.