Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN rights official says Gaza detainees ill-treated and humiliated

By REUTERS

A UN human rights official on Friday called for an end to Israel's ill treatment of Palestinian detainees in Gaza, saying he had met men who had been held for weeks, beaten and blindfolded, with some released in diapers.

"These are men who were detained by the Israeli security forces in unknown locations for between 30 to 55 days," said Ajith Sunghay, a UN human rights representative told reporters by video link from Gaza, who met with released detainees in the enclave. "There are reports of men who are subsequently released, but only in diapers without any adequate clothing in this cold weather."

Israel's Gallant, US counterpart Austin speak on Gaza war, hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2024 11:26 AM
Russia's Gazprom to ship 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2024 09:19 AM
Oil depot in Russia's Bryansk region catches fire after drone attack
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 08:08 AM
IAEA chief: Agency held 'hostage' in Iran
By MAARIV
01/19/2024 05:10 AM
US says Houthis launch missiles at tanker, causing no damage
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 03:06 AM
US defense chief Austin asked to testify over hospitalization secrecy
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 02:34 AM
Crew with first astronaut from Turkey launched on flight to space statio
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 01:34 AM
US strikes Houthis after they take responsibility for attacking US ships
By WALLA!
01/19/2024 01:01 AM
All seven protestors detained by Israeli police released - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2024 12:46 AM
Houthis say they attacked American ship with missiles in Gulf of Aden
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 12:23 AM
Israeli police detains Ayalon protestors, including hostage's relative
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2024 11:48 PM
East Jerusalem man, child hurt after trying to escape Border Police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2024 10:31 PM
UN chief urges maximum restraint by Iran, Pakistan
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 09:28 PM
US-owned tanker approached by drones off Yemen's Mukalla
By REUTERS
01/18/2024 09:14 PM
European Parliament: Gaza ceasefire conditional to release of hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2024 08:27 PM