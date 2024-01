A fire tore through Ryazan oil refinery, Russia's third-largest, on Friday, the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper said, quoting emergency services.

The fire at the oil refinery, controlled by Rosneft, has been put out and there were no injuries, RIA news agency reported.

Separately, oil tanks at a storage facility in the town of Klintsy in Russia's Bryansk region caught fire after Russian forces brought down an incoming Ukrainian drone.