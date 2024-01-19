Jerusalem Post
EU adopts Hamas sanction regime - senior official

By REUTERS

The European Union on Friday adopted a dedicated sanctions regime targeting the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, a high-ranking EU official said, adding that the first measures would target six people involved in the financing of Hamas.

"What we are doing now - it has been done today and I think it will be announced in the coming hours - (is that) we have adopted a dedicated regime for Hamas. We have listed six people" the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said.

The official added the six people were all from Arab or African countries and were all involved in financing Hamas, which has become the subject of Western reprisal after its assault on Israel last October.

