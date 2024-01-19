Jerusalem Post
IDF intercepts 'suspicious target' in Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF fired a guided missile at a "suspicious target" inside Lebanese territory, the Israeli military reported on Friday evening. The IDF added that the target did not cross into Israeli territory and that the incident had concluded.

Biden discussed developments in Israel, Gaza with Netanyahu
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 07:24 PM
Iraq finds nearly $800 million fraud in funds for Islamic State victims
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 07:12 PM
Pakistan cabinet has decided to end standoff with Iran - report
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 05:07 PM
EU adopts Hamas sanction regime - senior official
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 04:19 PM
Russia's Ryazan oil refinery reports fire, no injuries -media
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 04:10 PM
Pakistan presses Iran for closer cooperation on security issues
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 03:06 PM
Netherlands urges Israel to 'drastically' reduce violence in Gaza
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 02:51 PM
EU eying new Russia sanctions - Bloomberg News
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 02:33 PM
Israel downs drone launched from Lebanon near Acre
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2024 01:42 PM
Netherlands summons Iran ambassador over killed child in Erbil attack
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 01:29 PM
Released IDF reservists will have to return soon, military chief says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2024 01:28 PM
Newborn baby found alive in shopping bag in freezing temperatures
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 01:08 PM
UN rights official says Gaza detainees ill-treated and humiliated
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 12:05 PM
Israel's Gallant, US counterpart Austin speak on Gaza war, hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2024 11:26 AM
Russia's Gazprom to ship 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2024 09:19 AM