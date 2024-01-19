The IDF fired a guided missile at a "suspicious target" inside Lebanese territory, the Israeli military reported on Friday evening. The IDF added that the target did not cross into Israeli territory and that the incident had concluded.
IDF intercepts 'suspicious target' in Lebanon
