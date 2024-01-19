Jerusalem Post
Biden discussed developments in Israel, Gaza with Netanyahu, White House says

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 19, 2024 20:10

US President Joe Biden discussed developments in Israel and Gaza with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call on Friday, the White House said, as the Israeli military continued a major advance in the southern Gaza Strip.

No further details were immediately disclosed, but the White House said it would issue a fuller statement later Friday.

Biden's call with Netanyahu came as Red Crescent officials reported "intense gunfire from the Israeli drones targeting citizens at Al-Amal Hospital" in Khan Yunis, the main city in the southern part of Gaza.

Israel launched a major new advance in Khan Younis this week to capture the city, which it says is now the primary base of the Hamas terrorists who attacked Israeli towns on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,200 and precipitating a war that has devastated the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said 142 Palestinians had been killed and 278 injured in Gaza the past 24 hours,  raising the alleged death toll from more than three months of war to 24,762.

