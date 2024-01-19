Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US Senator Scott to endorse ex-rival Trump in blow to Haley

By REUTERS

US Senator Tim Scott, who had campaigned against Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, will endorse his former rival at a rally in New Hampshire on Friday night, according to a source briefed on the matter.

The move by Scott is a blow to Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor who first appointed him to the US Senate and is still campaigning against Trump for the nomination ahead of Tuesday's contest in New Hampshire.

Scott, the lone Black Republican in the Senate, will be the latest conservative US lawmaker to endorse Trump, who won Iowa's caucus on Monday by a historic margin. Scott is set to fly with the former president from his Florida resort to New Hampshire later on Friday, the source said.

The decision by Scott, who ended his campaign in November, was first reported by the New York Times, which cited unidentified sources briefed on the plan.

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Central Alaska
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 11:54 PM
EU imposes sanctions against individuals funding Hamas, Islamic Jihad
By HAIM ISEROVICH
01/19/2024 11:40 PM
Alec Baldwin again charged with manslaughter in 'Rust' movie-set shooting
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 09:45 PM
Biden discussed developments in Israel, Gaza with Netanyahu
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 07:24 PM
IDF intercepts 'suspicious target' in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2024 07:16 PM
Iraq finds nearly $800 million fraud in funds for Islamic State victims
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 07:12 PM
Pakistan cabinet has decided to end standoff with Iran - report
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 05:07 PM
EU adopts Hamas sanction regime - senior official
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 04:19 PM
Russia's Ryazan oil refinery reports fire, no injuries -media
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 04:10 PM
Pakistan presses Iran for closer cooperation on security issues
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 03:06 PM
Netherlands urges Israel to 'drastically' reduce violence in Gaza
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 02:51 PM
EU eying new Russia sanctions - Bloomberg News
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 02:33 PM
Israel downs drone launched from Lebanon near Acre
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2024 01:42 PM
Netherlands summons Iran ambassador over killed child in Erbil attack
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 01:29 PM
Released IDF reservists will have to return soon, military chief says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2024 01:28 PM