US Senator Scott to endorse ex-rival Trump in blow to Haley

US Senator Tim Scott, who had campaigned against Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, will endorse his former rival at a rally in New Hampshire on Friday night, according to a source briefed on the matter.

The move by Scott is a blow to Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor who first appointed him to the US Senate and is still campaigning against Trump for the nomination ahead of Tuesday's contest in New Hampshire.

Scott, the lone Black Republican in the Senate, will be the latest conservative US lawmaker to endorse Trump, who won Iowa's caucus on Monday by a historic margin. Scott is set to fly with the former president from his Florida resort to New Hampshire later on Friday, the source said.

The decision by Scott, who ended his campaign in November, was first reported by the New York Times, which cited unidentified sources briefed on the plan.