Haley says no to vice presidency as former rival backs Trump

Nikki Haley made it clear to New Hampshire voters on Friday: She won't serve as former President Donald Trump's vice president if he wins the Republican nomination.

Haley, who's challenging Trump for the Republican presidential nod, has long said she won't "play for second." But in touring the independent-leaning state this week, she explicitly ruled out being a running mate in November, media reports said.

"I don’t want to be anybody’s vice president. That is off the table," Haley told voters at a diner stop in Amherst, New Hampshire on Friday, Politico and the Washington Post reported.

"I have always said that. That is a game they play that I’m not going to play. I don’t want to be vice president," Haley added, according to the Post.