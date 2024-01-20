Jerusalem Post
Uvalde DA investigates police over failures in mass shooting - report

By REUTERS

A prosecutor in Uvalde, Texas, has convened a grand jury to investigate whether police were criminally liable for failing to promptly storm a classroom in a 2022 mass shooting that killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers, Texas media reported.

District Attorney Christina Mitchell said the grand jury would review evidence and weigh possible criminal charges, the San Antonio Express-News reported on Friday.

Mitchell, whose district includes the town of Uvalde about 80 miles (130 km) west of San Antonio, did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The 18-year-old shooter at Robb Elementary School was shot dead by police but not until they waited more than an hour before breaking into the adjoining fourth-grade classrooms, in what a US Justice Department review called a critical failure.

Lives would have been saved if police from several agencies had followed generally accepted practices for an active shooter situation and immediately attempted to take him down, Attorney General Merrick Garland told a press conference in Uvalde on Thursday.

