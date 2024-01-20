Rocket sirens and hostile aircraft intrusion alerts sound in Zarit, Beit Hillel, Kfar Giladi, Kfar Yuval, Metulla, Manara, Ma'ayan Baruch, Margaliot, Misgav Am, Kiryat Shmona, Tel Hai, Dishon, Iftach, Malkia, Mevuot Hermon Regional Council, and Ramot Naftali on the northern border on Saturday afternoon.
Rockets sirens and hostile aircraft intrusion alerts sound across the northern border
