Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Rockets sirens and hostile aircraft intrusion alerts sound across the northern border

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 20, 2024 12:20

Rocket sirens and hostile aircraft intrusion alerts sound in Zarit, Beit Hillel, Kfar Giladi, Kfar Yuval, Metulla, Manara, Ma'ayan Baruch, Margaliot, Misgav Am, Kiryat Shmona, Tel Hai, Dishon, Iftach, Malkia, Mevuot Hermon Regional Council, and Ramot Naftali on the northern border on Saturday afternoon. 

Iran successfully launches Sorayya satellite - Iranian media
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 10:52 AM
Rockets sirens sound in towns on the northern border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 09:41 AM
Fire in school dorm in China kills 13
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 04:33 AM
Uvalde DA investigates police over failures in mass shooting - report
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 04:31 AM
Haley says no to vice presidency as former rival backs Trump
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 01:51 AM
US says it conducted strikes against 3 Houthi anti-ship missiles
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 12:30 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Central Alaska
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 11:54 PM
US Senator Scott to endorse ex-rival Trump in blow to Haley
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 11:43 PM
Alec Baldwin again charged with manslaughter in 'Rust' movie-set shooting
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 09:45 PM
Biden discussed developments in Israel, Gaza with Netanyahu
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 07:24 PM
IDF intercepts 'suspicious target' in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2024 07:16 PM
Iraq finds nearly $800 million fraud in funds for Islamic State victims
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 07:12 PM
Pakistan cabinet has decided to end standoff with Iran - report
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 05:07 PM
EU adopts Hamas sanction regime - senior official
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 04:19 PM
Russia's Ryazan oil refinery reports fire, no injuries -media
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 04:10 PM