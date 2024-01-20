Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Fighting across Gaza as Israel drops leaflets seeking its hostages

By REUTERS

Israel pounded targets across the Gaza Strip on Saturday while its planes dropped leaflets on the southern area of Rafah urging Palestinians seeking refuge there to help locate hostages held by Hamas, residents said.

In Rafah, where over a million Palestinians are taking shelter, Israel dropped leaflets showing photos of 33 hostages, their names written in Arabic, urging the displaced to make contact. "Do you want to return home? Please make the call if you recognize one of them," the leaflets read.

"They are asking people's help because they are unable to get to their hostages because of the resistance," said Abu Ali, one north Gaza resident. "End the war, Netanyahu, and get your people back," he told Reuters.

More than 100 of the hostages seized by Hamas were freed during a short-lived November truce. Israel says 132 remain in Gaza, 27 of whom have been killed in captivity.

Israeli strike on Lebanon kills two Hamas members - security sources
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 01:40 PM
IDF allegedly airstrikes car in south Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 01:09 PM
Rockets and hostile aircraft intrusion alerts across northern border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 12:11 PM
Iran successfully launches Sorayya satellite - Iranian media
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 10:52 AM
Rockets sirens sound in towns on the northern border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 09:41 AM
Fire in school dorm in China kills 13
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 04:33 AM
Uvalde DA investigates police over failures in mass shooting - report
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 04:31 AM
Haley says no to vice presidency as former rival backs Trump
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 01:51 AM
US says it conducted strikes against 3 Houthi anti-ship missiles
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 12:30 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Central Alaska
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 11:54 PM
US Senator Scott to endorse ex-rival Trump in blow to Haley
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 11:43 PM
Alec Baldwin again charged with manslaughter in 'Rust' movie-set shooting
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 09:45 PM
Biden discussed developments in Israel, Gaza with Netanyahu
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 07:24 PM
IDF intercepts 'suspicious target' in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/19/2024 07:16 PM
Iraq finds nearly $800 million fraud in funds for Islamic State victims
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 07:12 PM