Iran says Israeli strike in Syria meant to 'spread instability' - state media

By REUTERS

Iran's foreign ministry condemned an Israeli missile strike that killed four members of its elite Revolutionary Guards in Syria on Saturday as a "desperate attempt to spread instability in the region", state media reported.

"Iran ... reserves its right to respond to the organized terrorism of the fake Zionist regime at the appropriate time and place," foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani was quoted by state media as saying. He also urged foreign countries and international organizations to condemn the attack.

Man shot in Tel Aviv, police suspect shooter was IDF reservist with PTSD
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 06:33 PM
Arab mob attempts to lynch Jewish man in West Bank, one rioter arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 06:17 PM
US conducts air strikes on Houthi anti-ship missile - statement
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 05:36 PM
Iran to take Presidency of UN Conference on Disarmament
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 04:52 PM
Joint Jewish-Arab peace demonstration held in Haifa, call for end to war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 04:41 PM
US personnel suffer minor injuries in Iraq base attack - US official
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 04:26 PM
Fighting across Gaza as Israel drops leaflets seeking its hostages
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 03:03 PM
Israeli strike on Lebanon kills two Hamas members - security sources
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 01:40 PM
Israeli strike on southern Lebanon kills two Hamas members
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 01:09 PM
Rockets and hostile aircraft intrusion alerts across northern border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 12:11 PM
Rockets sirens sound in towns on the northern border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 09:41 AM
Fire in school dorm in China kills 13
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 04:33 AM
Uvalde DA investigates police over failures in mass shooting - report
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 04:31 AM
Haley says no to vice presidency as former rival backs Trump
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 01:51 AM
US says it conducted strikes against 3 Houthi anti-ship missiles
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 12:30 AM