Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu: Israel will not compromise on full security control, no Palestinian state

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday evening that he would not compromise on complete Israeli security control over the entirety of the land of Israel, including the West Bank.

He emphasized that this decision is not conducive to the formation of a Palestinian state.

"I will not compromise on full Israeli security control over all the territory west of Jordan," Netanyahu wrote. "And this is contrary to a Palestinian state."

US conducts air strikes on Houthi anti-ship missile - statement
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 05:36 PM
Iran says Israeli strike in Syria meant to 'spread instability'
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 05:06 PM
Iran to take Presidency of UN Conference on Disarmament
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 04:52 PM
Joint Jewish-Arab peace demonstration held in Haifa, call for end to war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 04:41 PM
US personnel suffer minor injuries in Iraq base attack - US official
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 04:26 PM
Fighting across Gaza as Israel drops leaflets seeking its hostages
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 03:03 PM
Israeli strike on Lebanon kills two Hamas members - security sources
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 01:40 PM
Israeli strike kills kills Hezbollah terrorist and Lebanese national
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 01:09 PM
Rockets and hostile aircraft intrusion alerts across northern border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 12:11 PM
Rockets sirens sound in towns on the northern border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2024 09:41 AM
Fire in school dorm in China kills 13
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 04:33 AM
Uvalde DA investigates police over failures in mass shooting - report
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 04:31 AM
Haley says no to vice presidency as former rival backs Trump
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 01:51 AM
US says it conducted strikes against 3 Houthi anti-ship missiles
By REUTERS
01/20/2024 12:30 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Central Alaska
By REUTERS
01/19/2024 11:54 PM