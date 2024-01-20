Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday evening that he would not compromise on complete Israeli security control over the entirety of the land of Israel, including the West Bank.
He emphasized that this decision is not conducive to the formation of a Palestinian state.
"I will not compromise on full Israeli security control over all the territory west of Jordan," Netanyahu wrote. "And this is contrary to a Palestinian state."
לא אתפשר על שליטה ביטחונית ישראלית מלאה על כל השטח ממערב לירדן - וזה מנוגד למדינה פלסטינית.— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) January 20, 2024