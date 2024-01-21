A fire broke out at a Baltic Sea terminal belonging to Novatek NVTK.MM, Russia's largest liquefied natural gas producer, regional officials said on Sunday, amid reports of explosions and Ukrainian drone sightings in the area.

The Ust-Luga complex, located on the Gulf of Finland about 170 km (110 miles) west of St. Petersburg, processes stable gas condensate into light and heavy naphtha, jet fuel, fuel oil and gasoil, according to Novatek's website. The port is used to ship processed products to international markets.

"There were no casualties as a result of the fire at the Novatek terminal in the port of Ust-Luga. The personnel were evacuated," Alexander Drozdenko, the Leningrad region's governor, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russian news agencies reported that two storage tanks and a pumping station had been damaged, but that the fire had now been brought under control.