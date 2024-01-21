Multiple deer poisoned in Gaza border area - report

Several dead Israeli deer were found in a suspected poisoning incident near the border with Gaza on Sunday.

Inspectors of the Nature and Parks Authority arrived at the scene, carried out searches in the area with the help of sniffer dogs, and discovered seven dead deer.

The inspectors continue to carry out searches in the field in order to find the source of the poison and prevent further poisoning incidents.

Some 12 deer lived in the herd, but numbers have now been depleted after the latest incident.