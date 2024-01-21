Israel approves additional 10,000 foreign workers for agriculture

Israel's government approved a proposal by Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter to increase the quota for foreign workers in the agriculture sector by an additional 10,000 workers on Sunday.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas War, approximately 25,000 Palestinian workers in the agriculture sector have been unable to enter Israel. Additionally, foreign workers who made up a large proportion of Israel's agricultural workforce before October 7 left after many Thai workers were killed and kidnapped by Hamas.