Israel approves additional 10,000 foreign workers for agriculture

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 21, 2024 16:54

Israel's government approved a proposal by Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter to increase the quota for foreign workers in the agriculture sector by an additional 10,000 workers on Sunday.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas War, approximately 25,000 Palestinian workers in the agriculture sector have been unable to enter Israel. Additionally, foreign workers who made up a large proportion of Israel's agricultural workforce before October 7 left after many Thai workers were killed and kidnapped by Hamas. 

