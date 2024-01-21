Speaker of the Parliament (Majles) in Iran, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, stated on Sunday that "The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps will change the angles of their missiles in order to aim them at Israel - if you make a mistake," Saudi-owned news station Al-Arabiya reported Sunday evening.
Iran: 'We will point our missiles to Israel if you make a mistake'
By REUTERS01/21/2024 11:10 AM
