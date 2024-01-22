The Knesset will convene to discuss a motion of no confidence submitted by the Labor Party on Monday, N12 reported.

According to the report, the motion of no confidence was submitted by Labor in response to the government's failure to return the hostages.

"Our girls and boys have been held captive by Hamas for 108 days," the Labor Party stated. "Their lives are in danger at any given moment. Under this government, they were abandoned and kidnapped; it is this government that is not making the necessary decisions to save them and bring them all home now."

"We expect all factions of the opposition to support the motion of no confidence and to demand that the government answers the questions that do not allow any citizen in the State of Israel to sleep in peace."