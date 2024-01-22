Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israeli drone intercepted in the Quneitra region of Syria - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Monday that "the Syrian air defense system intercepted an Israeli drone in the Quneitra region, near the Golan border."

UK and Australia announce new financial sanctions on Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2024 05:54 PM
IDF strikes series of Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2024 05:21 PM
US issues sanctions related to Hamas, Iraq - Treasury website
By REUTERS
01/22/2024 04:19 PM
ICJ to decide in the coming days whether to order Israel to stop war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2024 04:00 PM
Syrian pro-regime fighter convicted in Netherlands for torture in Syria
By REUTERS
01/22/2024 03:50 PM
Germany temporarily waives residence permit requirement for Israelis
By REUTERS
01/22/2024 03:27 PM
IDF reservists protest using army equipment on active duty
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2024 02:14 PM
Iran's foreign minister to visit Pakistan on Jan. 29
By REUTERS
01/22/2024 12:35 PM
Jordan FM: Israel defying the world with refusal of two-state solution
By REUTERS
01/22/2024 11:13 AM
Ireland considering joining South Africa's ICJ lawsuit against Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2024 11:07 AM
EU must work towards two-state solution in Israel, German FM
By REUTERS
01/22/2024 10:30 AM
France hopeful of EU sanctions on violent Israeli settlers - minister
By REUTERS
01/22/2024 10:04 AM
EU's Borrell: Humanitarian situation in Gaza could not be worse
By REUTERS
01/22/2024 09:01 AM
Fighter jet breaking sound barrier caused 'blast' in Iran's Semnan provi
By REUTERS
01/22/2024 08:41 AM
Labor Party slaps government with motion of no confidence over hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/22/2024 08:20 AM