The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Monday that "the Syrian air defense system intercepted an Israeli drone in the Quneitra region, near the Golan border."
Israeli drone intercepted in the Quneitra region of Syria - report
By REUTERS01/22/2024 04:19 PM
