After hearing South Africa's allegations claiming that Israel is committing genocide in the Gaza Strip, and Israel's defense arguments, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague will decide in the coming days whether to grant South Africa's request and issue an interim order that Israel stop its military campaign in the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported on Monday.
ICJ to decide in the coming days whether to order Israel to stop war
By REUTERS01/22/2024 04:19 PM
By REUTERS01/22/2024 03:50 PM
By REUTERS01/22/2024 03:27 PM
By REUTERS01/22/2024 12:35 PM
By REUTERS01/22/2024 11:13 AM
By REUTERS01/22/2024 10:30 AM
By REUTERS01/22/2024 10:04 AM
By REUTERS01/22/2024 09:01 AM
By REUTERS01/22/2024 08:41 AM