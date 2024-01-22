The United States issued new sanctions on Monday targeting individuals linked to Hamas and an individual linked to Iraq's Fly Baghdad airline, the Treasury Department's website showed.
US issues sanctions related to Hamas, Iraq - Treasury website
By REUTERS01/22/2024 03:50 PM
By REUTERS01/22/2024 03:27 PM
By REUTERS01/22/2024 12:35 PM
By REUTERS01/22/2024 11:13 AM
By REUTERS01/22/2024 10:30 AM
By REUTERS01/22/2024 10:04 AM
By REUTERS01/22/2024 09:01 AM
By REUTERS01/22/2024 08:41 AM
By REUTERS01/22/2024 07:09 AM