IDF strikes series of Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon - IDF

The IDF has attacked a series of Hezbollah targets in five different areas in southern Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson Unit said on Monday.

Air Force fighter jets attacked a military building in the Maroon al-Ras area earlier today where Hezbollah terrorists were staying. In addition, three Hezbollah observation posts and a military structure were attacked in the areas of Marvin, Shehin, Tayba, and Tir-Kharfa in southern Lebanon. In addition to these, IDF forces attacked several other southern Lebanese areas, the Spokesperson Unit said.