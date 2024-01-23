Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Six Palestinians were killed at a UN-run shelter in Gaza - UNRWA chief

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 23, 2024 16:39

Six displaced Palestinian were killed when one of the UN-run shelters was hit in Khan Younis, the focus of Israel's ground offensive, in the southern Gaza Strip, a day ago, the head of the UN aid agency for Palestinians said.

"Terrified staff, patients, and displaced people are now trapped inside the few remaining hospitals in Khan Younis as heavy fighting continues," Philippe Lazzarine, UNRWA's general commissioner said in a post on X on Tuesday.

Lazzarine said at least six of the displaced were killed and more others were wounded in the incident.

"I call on all parties to take every precaution to minimize harm and protect civilians, medical facilities and personnel and @UN premises in accordance with international law," he added.

The Israeli army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip, launched in the wake of a deadly rampage by Hamas militants in southern Israel on Oct. 7, has displaced most of the enclave's 2.3 million people and caused a humanitarian crisis.

