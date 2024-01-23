Raw footage of Hamas Oct. 7 attack to be screened at IRF Summit 2024

A private screening of raw footage from the October 7 attacks by Hamas will be held at the International Religious Freedom (IRF) Summit in Washington DC, on January 30, 2024, the IRF announced on Tuesday.

The Israeli Embassy to the United States and the Philos Project jointly coordinated the screening, which included extremely graphic footage. The footage is compiled from a variety of sources, including cell phone recordings by Hamas terrorists.

No recording devices, including cell phones and smartwatches, will be permitted in the showing room.