Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Raw footage of Hamas Oct. 7 attack to be screened at IRF Summit 2024

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A private screening of raw footage from the October 7 attacks by Hamas will be held at the International Religious Freedom (IRF) Summit in Washington DC, on January 30, 2024, the IRF announced on Tuesday.

The Israeli Embassy to the United States and the Philos Project jointly coordinated the screening, which included extremely graphic footage. The footage is compiled from a variety of sources, including cell phone recordings by Hamas terrorists. 

No recording devices, including cell phones and smartwatches, will be permitted in the showing room. 

Israeli Police finds M16 and ammunition during West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2024 05:49 PM
Cyprus set to reopen borders to Israeli travelers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2024 05:41 PM
Tel Aviv cinema hacked, screens threats against Jews - Police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2024 05:38 PM
IAF destroys Iranian-operated Hezbollah assets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2024 05:11 PM
IDF reservists foil West Bank terror attack - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2024 04:56 PM
Israeli director's film nominated for Oscars
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2024 04:41 PM
Six Palestinians were killed at a UN-run shelter in Gaza - UNRWA chief
By REUTERS
01/23/2024 04:35 PM
Israel will not accept deal that leaves Hamas in power in Gaza-spokesman
By REUTERS
01/23/2024 03:52 PM
Israeli officials: 'Still in talks with Hamas over cease-fire deal'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2024 03:45 PM
UK: Initial evidence shows strikes destroyed intended Houthi targets
By REUTERS
01/23/2024 03:31 PM
Rocket causes minor damage to IAF base infrastructure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2024 03:31 PM
Syrian defense ministry says border guards shot down drone near Jordan
By REUTERS
01/23/2024 12:58 PM
Hezbollah claims they've hit IAF base in Meron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2024 12:06 PM
Two pro-Iran militia operatives killed on Syria-Iraq border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2024 11:40 AM
Earthquake with 2.8 magnitude felt in Eilat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2024 11:33 AM