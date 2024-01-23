Jerusalem Post
US envoy McGurk in Cairo to focus on humanitarian pause, hostage deal

By REUTERS

US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk is in Cairo on Tuesday for "active" discussions on ensuring the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and securing a humanitarian pause, the White House said on Tuesday.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said the Biden administration would absolutely support a longer humanitarian pause.

He said McGurk was also discussing other issues, including getting an assessment of Israel's military operations and its efforts to protect civilians, as well as continuing to explore the idea of a normalization of Israel-Saudi ties.



Hamas Headline
US issues $15 million bounty on Iranian businessman with IRGC ties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2024 07:39 PM
Raw footage of Hamas Oct. 7 attack to be screened at IRF Summit 2024
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2024 06:31 PM
Israeli Police finds M16 and ammunition during West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2024 05:49 PM
Cyprus set to reopen borders to Israeli travelers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2024 05:41 PM
Tel Aviv cinema hacked, screens threats against Jews - Police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2024 05:38 PM
IAF destroys Iranian-operated Hezbollah assets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2024 05:11 PM
IDF reservists foil West Bank terror attack - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2024 04:56 PM
Israeli director's film nominated for Oscars
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2024 04:41 PM
Six Palestinians were killed at a UN-run shelter in Gaza - UNRWA chief
By REUTERS
01/23/2024 04:35 PM
Israel will not accept deal that leaves Hamas in power in Gaza-spokesman
By REUTERS
01/23/2024 03:52 PM
Israeli officials: 'Still in talks with Hamas over cease-fire deal'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2024 03:45 PM
UK: Initial evidence shows strikes destroyed intended Houthi targets
By REUTERS
01/23/2024 03:31 PM
Rocket causes minor damage to IAF base infrastructure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2024 03:31 PM
Syrian defense ministry says border guards shot down drone near Jordan
By REUTERS
01/23/2024 12:58 PM
Hezbollah claims they've hit IAF base in Meron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2024 12:06 PM