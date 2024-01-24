Jerusalem Post
Plane crashes in Canada's Northwest Territories, some killed

By REUTERS

A plane registered to Northwestern Air Lease crashed near Forth Smith in Canada's remote Northwest Territories, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said on Tuesday, killing some people on board.

There were no details on how many people died or how many had been on board but the premier of the Northwest Territories put out a statement mourning those lost in the crash.

"It is with a heavy heart that I express my deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who were aboard the Northwestern Air flight that crashed outside of Fort Smith today," Premier R.J. Simpson said.

Chief coroner of Northwest Territories Garth Eggenberger confirmed there were fatalities but said officials would not be providing any further information until next of kin are notified.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

