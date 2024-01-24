Jerusalem Post
South Africa expects ICJ judgment on Gaza emergency measures on Friday - News24 cites sources

By REUTERS

 South Africa expects the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to rule this Friday on whether it will grant emergency measures to stop the war in Gaza, South African news website News24 reported on Wednesday, citing two sources close to the matter.

A spokesperson for South Africa's justice ministry told Reuters, "No communique yet." A spokesperson for Israel's foreign ministry said he was not aware and was looking into it.

Earlier this month South Africa asked the ICJ, also known as the World Court, to order an emergency suspension of Israel's devastating military campaign in the Palestinian enclave, accusing it of carrying out a state-led genocide.

Israel dismissed the genocide allegations as "grossly distorted" and said it had a right to defend itself and was targeting Hamas, not Palestinian civilians.

In the initial ruling, the ICJ will not deal with the main question of whether Israel is committing genocide. The court will just look at possible emergency measures, meant as a kind of restraining order while the court looks at the full case, which usually takes years.

Pope issues new anti-war plea as he evokes Nazi Holocaust
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 11:33 AM
Russian Il-76 military transport plane crashes near Ukrainian border
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 11:24 AM
Iran's President Raisi flies to Turkey for delayed Gaza talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2024 11:18 AM
Israeli arrested for slapping Minister Idit Silman in Rehovot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2024 10:52 AM
US strikes on Iraqi military positions will lead to escalation - PM
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 10:46 AM
US seeks China's help in stopping Iran-backed Houthis' Red Sea attacks
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 07:34 AM
Six killed, 14 injured in Mongolia gas explosion- AFP
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 04:59 AM
Plane crashes in Canada's Northwest Territories, some killed
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 03:18 AM
North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles -South Korea military
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 03:11 AM
UK issues statement from 24 nations on strikes on Yemen's Houthis
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 01:00 AM
US: Representatives denounce South Africa's genocide allegation at ICJ
By HANNAH SARISOHN
01/23/2024 10:37 PM
US strikes have destroyed more than 25 Houthi missile launch sites
By REUTERS
01/23/2024 10:01 PM
US issues $15 million bounty on Iranian businessman with IRGC ties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2024 07:39 PM
Raw footage of Hamas Oct. 7 attack to be screened at IRF Summit 2024
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2024 06:31 PM
Israeli Police finds M16 and ammunition during West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2024 05:49 PM