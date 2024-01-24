Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Pope issues new anti-war plea as he evokes Nazi Holocaust

By REUTERS

Pope Francis has issued a new plea against all wars as he evoked the horror of the mass killing of Jews and other victims of the Nazis ahead of Saturday's Holocaust Memorial Day.

"The memory and condemnation of that horrible extermination of millions of people...may help everybody to not forget that the logic of hatred and violence can never be justified," he said during his Wednesday weekly audience.

"Let us not get tired of praying for peace, for conflicts to end, for weapons to stop, for relief for exhausted populations," Francis added.

The leader of the world's more than 1.35 billion Roman Catholics mentioned the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the bombing of civilians in "martyred Ukraine."

He repeated his assertion that "war is always a defeat" in which "the only winners, so to speak, are weapons manufacturers."

South Africa expects ICJ judgment on Gaza emergency measures on Friday
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 11:29 AM
Russian Il-76 military transport plane crashes near Ukrainian border
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 11:24 AM
Iran's President Raisi flies to Turkey for delayed Gaza talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2024 11:18 AM
Israeli arrested for slapping Minister Idit Silman in Rehovot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2024 10:52 AM
US strikes on Iraqi military positions will lead to escalation - PM
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 10:46 AM
US seeks China's help in stopping Iran-backed Houthis' Red Sea attacks
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 07:34 AM
Six killed, 14 injured in Mongolia gas explosion- AFP
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 04:59 AM
Plane crashes in Canada's Northwest Territories, some killed
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 03:18 AM
North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles -South Korea military
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 03:11 AM
UK issues statement from 24 nations on strikes on Yemen's Houthis
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 01:00 AM
US: Representatives denounce South Africa's genocide allegation at ICJ
By HANNAH SARISOHN
01/23/2024 10:37 PM
US strikes have destroyed more than 25 Houthi missile launch sites
By REUTERS
01/23/2024 10:01 PM
US issues $15 million bounty on Iranian businessman with IRGC ties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2024 07:39 PM
Raw footage of Hamas Oct. 7 attack to be screened at IRF Summit 2024
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2024 06:31 PM
Israeli Police finds M16 and ammunition during West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/23/2024 05:49 PM