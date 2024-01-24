Jerusalem Post
Russia seeks emergency UN Security Council session on plane crash

By REUTERS

Russia has called for an emergency UN Security Council session on Wednesday following the crash of a Russian plane carrying captured Ukrainian soldiers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Lavrov told a press conference at the United Nations Russia had called for the meeting to be held at 3 p.m. Eastern time (2000 GMT).

Russia earlier accused Ukraine of deliberately shooting down the military transport plane carrying 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers to a prisoner exchange in what it called a barbaric act of terrorism that had killed a total of 74 people.

 

 

