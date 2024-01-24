Jerusalem Post
Ukraine's Zelensky: Russia is 'playing with the lives of Ukrainian POWs'

By REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for full clarity on Wednesday on the circumstances of the crash of a Russian plane in a Russian border region and accused Moscow of "playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners of war."

"It is clear that the Russians are playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners, the feelings of their loved ones and the emotions of our society," Zelensky said in his nightly video broadcast.

Russian officials accuse Ukraine of deliberately shooting down the Il-76 military transport and said it was carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war due to take part in a swap.

