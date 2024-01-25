Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US 'concerned' at strikes on UNRWA facility in Khan Yunis

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 25, 2024 02:39

Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the US National Security Council, said in a White House statement on Thursday, "We are gravely concerned by reports today of strikes hitting a UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) facility — with subsequent reports of fires in the building—in a neighborhood in southern Gaza where more than 30,000 displaced Palestinians had reportedly been sheltering.

"While we don’t yet have all the details on what happened and will continue to seek further information regarding today’s incidents," the statement continued. 

Ukraine's Zelensky: Russia is 'playing with the lives of Ukrainian POWs'
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 11:34 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted US vessels with ballistic missiles
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 10:51 PM
Protesters for Gaza hostage release deal block central highway
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2024 08:32 PM
South African foreign minister to attend Gaza emergency measures ruling
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 08:12 PM
Turkey, Iran agree on need to avoid escalating Mideast tensions -Erdogan
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 08:05 PM
Houthis fire three missiles toward US-flagged container in Gulf of Aden
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 07:35 PM
Russia seeks emergency UN Security Council session on plane crash
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 07:04 PM
Italy to treat 100 Palestinian children in its hospitals
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 06:26 PM
US Navy intercepts missiles in Red Sea while escorting Maersk ships
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 05:48 PM
Acting Police Commissioner to worsen conditions of convicted terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2024 05:37 PM
Anti-tank missile launched from Lebanon - no reported injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2024 04:20 PM
Director of UNRWA affairs in Gaza: UNRWA center hit, mass casualties
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 03:56 PM
Hungary govt supports Sweden's NATO membership
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 03:13 PM
Egypt's president Sisi accuses Israel of holding up aid to Gaza
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 02:15 PM
UK reports incident in Red Sea south of Yemen's Aden
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 02:01 PM