US 'concerned' at strikes on UNRWA facility in Khan Yunis

Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the US National Security Council, said in a White House statement on Thursday, "We are gravely concerned by reports today of strikes hitting a UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) facility — with subsequent reports of fires in the building—in a neighborhood in southern Gaza where more than 30,000 displaced Palestinians had reportedly been sheltering.

"While we don’t yet have all the details on what happened and will continue to seek further information regarding today’s incidents," the statement continued.