China defense ministry: US should restrain activity of frontline troops

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 25, 2024 09:33

China's defense ministry on Thursday said US warships and planes have caused trouble and provocation on China's doorstep, and carried out large-scale, high-frequency activities in waters and airspace around the country.

The comments by ministry spokesperson Wu Qian came after the United States Navy sailed its first warship through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Wednesday since presidential and parliamentary elections on the island.

The US Navy said the destroyer USS John Finn transited through a corridor in the Taiwan Strait that was "beyond the territorial sea of any coastal state".

Chinese armed forces have handled matter in accordance with laws, and relevant actions were justified, reasonable, professional and restrained, Wu said at a regular press briefing.

