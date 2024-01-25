Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

China's defense ministry spokesperson says India border issue 'left over from history'

By REUTERS

A Chinese defence ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that India-China border tensions were "an issue left over from history and not the whole of China-India relations".

"It is unwise and inappropriate for the Indian side to insist on linking the border situation with bilateral relations," spokesperson Wu Qian told a monthly press briefing.

A senior Indian official told Reuters earlier this month that India could ease its heightened scrutiny of Chinese investments if the two countries' border remained peaceful, the first signal that the four-year-old curbs could be lifted.

Russia-Ukraine POW swaps to continue, Russian MP says - Ifax
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 11:03 AM
South Korea member of parliament attacked - Yonhap
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 11:02 AM
China: we have never provided any weapons or equipment to groups in Gaza
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 10:47 AM
Red sea attacks push BHP to divert shipping - WSJ
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 10:44 AM
Chinese defense ministry: military continues to train, prepare for war
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 10:32 AM
Black boxes recovered from crashed Russian military plane - RIA
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 10:31 AM
China defense ministry: US should restrain activity of frontline troops
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 09:32 AM
After reports, IDF confirms no infiltration of Lebanon border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2024 09:25 AM
Ukraine says it shoots down 11 of 14 Russian drones
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 07:31 AM
US 'concerned' at strikes on UNRWA facility in Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2024 02:31 AM
Ukraine's Zelensky: Russia is 'playing with the lives of Ukrainian POWs'
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 11:34 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted US vessels with ballistic missiles
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 10:51 PM
Protesters for Gaza hostage release deal block central highway
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2024 08:32 PM
South African foreign minister to attend Gaza emergency measures ruling
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 08:12 PM
Turkey, Iran agree on need to avoid escalating Mideast tensions -Erdogan
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 08:05 PM