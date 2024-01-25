Jerusalem Post
Red sea attacks push BHP to divert shipping - WSJ

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 25, 2024 11:04

Australian mining giant BHP Group BHP.AX is diverting almost all of its shipments from Asia to Europe away from the Red Sea, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

BHP was not immediately available for comment.

Strikes on shipping in the Red Sea by the Iran-aligned Houthis who control much of Yemen have stymied trade between Europe and Asia. The Houthis say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians as Israel strikes Gaza.

In response, some shipping companies have instructed vessels to instead sail around southern Africa, a slower and, therefore, more expensive route.

Russia-Ukraine POW swaps to continue, Russian MP says - Ifax
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 11:03 AM
South Korea member of parliament attacked - Yonhap
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 11:02 AM
China: we have never provided any weapons or equipment to groups in Gaza
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 10:47 AM
China's defense ministry: India border issue 'left over from history'
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 10:33 AM
Chinese defense ministry: military continues to train, prepare for war
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 10:32 AM
Black boxes recovered from crashed Russian military plane - RIA
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 10:31 AM
China defense ministry: US should restrain activity of frontline troops
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 09:32 AM
After reports, IDF confirms no infiltration of Lebanon border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2024 09:25 AM
Ukraine says it shoots down 11 of 14 Russian drones
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 07:31 AM
US 'concerned' at strikes on UNRWA facility in Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2024 02:31 AM
Ukraine's Zelensky: Russia is 'playing with the lives of Ukrainian POWs'
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 11:34 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted US vessels with ballistic missiles
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 10:51 PM
Protesters for Gaza hostage release deal block central highway
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2024 08:32 PM
South African foreign minister to attend Gaza emergency measures ruling
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 08:12 PM
Turkey, Iran agree on need to avoid escalating Mideast tensions -Erdogan
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 08:05 PM