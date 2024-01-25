Jerusalem Post
South Korea member of parliament attacked - Yonhap

By REUTERS

A South Korean member of parliament for the ruling People Power Party has been attacked and is being taken to the hospital, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

Other news outlets said Bae Hyun-jin was struck in the head with an object by an unidentified assailant on the street in Seoul and she was transported to the hospital bleeding.

No further details of the incident were available.

The leader of the country's opposition Democratic Party Lee Jae-myung was stabbed with a knife in the neck earlier in January and was hospitalized requiring surgery to repair a lacerated blood vessel. Lee left hospital eight days later.

