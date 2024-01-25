Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russian woman sentenced to 27 years for bombing that killed war blogger

By REUTERS

 A young Russian woman was jailed for 27 years on Thursday for delivering a bomb that exploded in the hands of a pro-war military blogger last year and killed him on the spot.

Darya Trepova, 26, was convicted by a St Petersburg court of charges, including terrorism, in connection with the death of blogger Vladlen Tatarsky.

Tatarsky was killed by a bomb concealed inside a statuette in his likeness that Trepova had presented to him as a gift during a talk he was giving in a St Petersburg cafe.

Trepova said she had been set up, and had thought the statuette contained a listening device, not a bomb.

Child on boat drifting in Mediterranean for days dies - Cypriot official
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 02:13 PM
Family of hostage Carmel Gat to hold public yoga session
By HANNAH BROWN
01/25/2024 12:39 PM
Russia-Ukraine POW swaps to continue, Russian MP says - Ifax
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 11:03 AM
South Korea member of parliament attacked - Yonhap
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 11:02 AM
China: we have never provided any weapons or equipment to groups in Gaza
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 10:47 AM
Red sea attacks push BHP to divert shipping - WSJ
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 10:44 AM
China's defense ministry: India border issue 'left over from history'
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 10:33 AM
Chinese defense ministry: military continues to train, prepare for war
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 10:32 AM
Black boxes recovered from crashed Russian military plane - RIA
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 10:31 AM
China defense ministry: US should restrain activity of frontline troops
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 09:32 AM
After reports, IDF confirms no infiltration of Lebanon border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2024 09:25 AM
Ukraine says it shoots down 11 of 14 Russian drones
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 07:31 AM
US 'concerned' at strikes on UNRWA facility in Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2024 02:31 AM
Ukraine's Zelensky: Russia is 'playing with the lives of Ukrainian POWs'
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 11:34 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted US vessels with ballistic missiles
By REUTERS
01/24/2024 10:51 PM