Iraq, US agree set up talks on future of US-led coalition - statement

By REUTERS
JANUARY 25, 2024

Iraq and the United States have agreed to set up a committee to start talks on the future of the US-led military coalition in Iraq with the aim of setting a timetable for a phased withdrawal of troops and the coalition's end, Iraq's foreign ministry said.

The United States has 2,500 troops in Iraq, advising and assisting local forces to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State, which in 2014 seized large parts of Iraq and Syria before being defeated. Hundreds of troops from mostly European countries are also part of the coalition.

Iraq's government says Islamic State is defeated, and the coalition's job is over, but it is keen to explore establishing bilateral relations with coalition members, including military cooperation in training and equipment.

Iraq also says the coalition's presence has become a magnet for instability amid near-daily attacks by Iran-backed militias on bases housing the forces and U.S. retaliatory strikes, escalating since the Israeli war in Gaza began in October.

The talks are set to take place between military officials to asses the operational requirements and efficacy of Iraqi security forces and the threats they face, based on which both sides will determine how quickly the coalition is phased out and how future bilateral relations will look.

