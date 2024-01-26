Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday denied a Bloomberg report that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "putting out feelers" to the United States for possible talks about terms for ending the war in Ukraine and might consider dropping his insistence on Ukrainian neutrality and non-membership of NATO.
Kremlin denies report that Putin reaching out to US, might drop key demands on Ukraine
