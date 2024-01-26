Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Putin says Ukraine shot down plane with US or French missiles

By REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin said a Russian military plane that crashed near the border with Ukraine on Wednesday was shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, whether on purpose or by mistake.

Moscow accuses Kyiv of downing the Ilyushin Il-76 plane in Russia's Belgorod region, killing 74 people on board, including 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers en route to be swapped for Russian PoWs. Ukraine has not confirmed or denied whether it shot down the plane and has challenged Moscow's account of what happened and who was on the plane.

Putin said the results of Russia's investigation would be published in two to three days, but preliminary results suggested the missiles that downed the plane were American or French.

IDF fires at Lebanon in response to shelling on Mount Hermon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2024 06:05 PM
China, North Korea agree to strengthen strategic communications
By REUTERS
01/26/2024 05:09 PM
US intercepts missile from Houthi-controlled part of Yemen -statement
By REUTERS
01/26/2024 03:42 PM
IDF announces name of fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2024 12:20 PM
King Charles admitted to hospital for scheduled prostate treatment
By REUTERS
01/26/2024 12:06 PM
Kremlin denies report that Putin may drop key Ukraine demands
By REUTERS
01/26/2024 12:05 PM
French farmers block highways around Paris as protest reach capital
By REUTERS
01/26/2024 12:03 PM
Russian court extends detention of WSJ reporter Gershkovich by 2 months
By REUTERS
01/26/2024 11:57 AM
Rocket debris detected in the area of Margaliot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2024 09:53 AM
Explosive-rigged drone strikes area in gas field in northern Iraq
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 10:26 PM
NASA announces end of history-making Mars helicopter mission
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 10:21 PM
Kuwait foils 'terror' plan targeting Shi'ite places of worship
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 09:53 PM
Yemen's Houthis, Russia discuss importance of efforts to stop Gaza war
By REUTERS
01/25/2024 08:32 PM
Top US, Israeli defense officials move arms deal forward
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
01/25/2024 08:31 PM
Israel Police find suspicious object planted near car in Bat Yam
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/25/2024 08:22 PM