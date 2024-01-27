India, France agree on joint defense production - statement

India and France have agreed to work together on the joint production of defense equipment including helicopters and submarines for the Indian armed forces and production for friendly countries, New Delhi said.

The deal was reached during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended a state banquet hosted by President Draupadi Murmu, the government said in a statement late on Friday.

Macron and Modi agreed to expand bilateral ties in defense production, nuclear energy, space research, and the use of artificial intelligence for public services like climate change, health, and agriculture, the statement said.

It did not specify the value of any deals.