Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

India, France agree on joint defense production - statement

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 27, 2024 09:01

India and France have agreed to work together on the joint production of defense equipment including helicopters and submarines for the Indian armed forces and production for friendly countries, New Delhi said.

The deal was reached during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended a state banquet hosted by President Draupadi Murmu, the government said in a statement late on Friday.

Macron and Modi agreed to expand bilateral ties in defense production, nuclear energy, space research, and the use of artificial intelligence for public services like climate change, health, and agriculture, the statement said.

It did not specify the value of any deals.

Lebanon's parliament passes 2024 budget, shunning major reforms
By REUTERS
01/27/2024 09:09 AM
Magnitude 6.0 quake strikes in southern Guatemala, felt in El Salvador
By REUTERS
01/27/2024 08:13 AM
US advances fighter jet sale to Turkey; Congress likely to approve
By REUTERS
01/27/2024 05:48 AM
Houthi missile damages oil tanker in Gulf of Aden, US hits Houthi target
By REUTERS
01/27/2024 04:49 AM
Taiwan says 11 Chinese military planes crossed strait's median line
By REUTERS
01/27/2024 03:14 AM
Michigan's Arab American leaders shun Biden campaign, ahead of visit
By REUTERS
01/27/2024 01:05 AM
US Defense Secretary Austin to return to Pentagon Monday
By REUTERS
01/27/2024 12:42 AM
Fired Israel Prison Service spokesman: I was illegally removed from post
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2024 10:20 PM
Fake online images of Taylor Swift alarm White House
By REUTERS
01/26/2024 09:58 PM
Israeli security chief to Netanyahu: Launch inquiry into October 7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2024 08:24 PM
US remains hopeful on Gaza hostage deal as Biden speaks to Qatari emir
By REUTERS
01/26/2024 08:15 PM
France, Germany, UK condemn Iran's launch of Soraya satellite
By REUTERS
01/26/2024 07:41 PM
ICJ ruling on Gaza 'genocide' consistent with US view - State Department
By REUTERS
01/26/2024 07:07 PM
Putin says Ukraine shot down plane with US or French missiles
By REUTERS
01/26/2024 06:24 PM
IDF fires at Lebanon in response to shelling on Mount Hermon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2024 06:05 PM