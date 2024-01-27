Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US to announce billions in subsidies for advanced chips - WSJ

By REUTERS

The Biden administration is expected to award billions of dollars in subsidies to top semiconductor companies including Intel, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. in the coming weeks to help build new factories in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

The forthcoming announcements are aimed at kick-starting manufacturing of advanced semiconductors that power smartphones, artificial intelligence, and weapons systems, the WSJ reported, citing industry executives familiar with the negotiations.

The US Department of Commerce, Intel, and TSMC did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Gunmen kill nine foreign nationals in southeast Iran near Pakistan
By REUTERS
01/27/2024 02:03 PM
Italy suspends financing for UNRWA: Foreign Minister Tajani
By REUTERS
01/27/2024 11:46 AM
FM Katz welcomes US decision to cease funding UNRWA
By TAL SHALEV
01/27/2024 10:27 AM
Lebanon's parliament passes 2024 budget, shunning major reforms
By REUTERS
01/27/2024 09:09 AM
India, France agree on joint defense production - statement
By REUTERS
01/27/2024 08:59 AM
Magnitude 6.0 quake strikes in southern Guatemala, felt in El Salvador
By REUTERS
01/27/2024 08:13 AM
US advances fighter jet sale to Turkey; Congress likely to approve
By REUTERS
01/27/2024 05:48 AM
Houthi missile damages oil tanker in Gulf of Aden, US hits Houthi target
By REUTERS
01/27/2024 04:49 AM
Taiwan says 11 Chinese military planes crossed strait's median line
By REUTERS
01/27/2024 03:14 AM
Michigan's Arab American leaders shun Biden campaign, ahead of visit
By REUTERS
01/27/2024 01:05 AM
US Defense Secretary Austin to return to Pentagon Monday
By REUTERS
01/27/2024 12:42 AM
Fired Israel Prison Service spokesman: I was illegally removed from post
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2024 10:20 PM
Israeli security chief to Netanyahu: Launch inquiry into October 7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/26/2024 08:24 PM
US remains hopeful on Gaza hostage deal as Biden speaks to Qatari emir
By REUTERS
01/26/2024 08:15 PM
France, Germany, UK condemn Iran's launch of Soraya satellite
By REUTERS
01/26/2024 07:41 PM