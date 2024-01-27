US to announce billions in subsidies for advanced chips - WSJ

The Biden administration is expected to award billions of dollars in subsidies to top semiconductor companies including Intel, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. in the coming weeks to help build new factories in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

The forthcoming announcements are aimed at kick-starting manufacturing of advanced semiconductors that power smartphones, artificial intelligence, and weapons systems, the WSJ reported, citing industry executives familiar with the negotiations.

The US Department of Commerce, Intel, and TSMC did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.