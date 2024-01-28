Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles - South Korea military

By REUTERS

North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles off its east coast on Sunday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

It did not specify how many missiles were launched, but said it has strengthened monitoring and vigilance and was working with the United States to analyze the latest launch.

North Korea is stepping up confrontation with the United States and its allies, but officials in Washington and Seoul say they have spotted no signs Pyongyang intends to take imminent military action.

Kim Jong Un's government is likely to continue or even increase provocative steps, officials and analysts say, after it made strides in ballistic missile development, bolstered cooperation with Russia and scrapped its decades-long goal of peacefully reuniting with South Korea.

UNRWA chief 'shocked' after countries pause funding
By REUTERS
01/27/2024 10:43 PM
Israel to grant citizenship to mother of IDF soldier who fell in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2024 09:23 PM
Military rule over Gaza will also take care of civilian issues -Smotrich
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2024 08:20 PM
Israeli members of Russian-sanctioned rock band arrested in Thailand
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2024 06:31 PM
Ben-Gvir is an enemy of the State of Israel, former PM charges
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2024 06:01 PM
US pressured China on Iran's support for Houthis, official says
By REUTERS
01/27/2024 05:58 PM
UK joins temporary pause of UNRWA funding amid probe
By REUTERS
01/27/2024 03:46 PM
Israeli dies after off-road vehicle sinks into northern river
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2024 03:16 PM
US to announce billions in subsidies for advanced chips - WSJ
By REUTERS
01/27/2024 02:22 PM
Lebanon's parliament passes 2024 budget, shunning major reforms
By REUTERS
01/27/2024 09:09 AM
India, France agree on joint defense production - statement
By REUTERS
01/27/2024 08:59 AM
Magnitude 6.0 quake strikes in southern Guatemala, felt in El Salvador
By REUTERS
01/27/2024 08:13 AM
US advances fighter jet sale to Turkey; Congress likely to approve
By REUTERS
01/27/2024 05:48 AM
Houthi missile damages oil tanker in Gulf of Aden, US hits Houthi target
By REUTERS
01/27/2024 04:49 AM
Taiwan says 11 Chinese military planes crossed strait's median line
By REUTERS
01/27/2024 03:14 AM