The IDF expanded the closed military zone around the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip on Sunday, after protesters blocked the crossing in recent days in an attempt to prevent the entry of humanitarian aid to the Strip.
IDF expands closed military zone around Gaza crossing after protests
By REUTERS01/28/2024 02:59 PM
