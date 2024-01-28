Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey concerned about suspension of UNRWA funding, urges reconsideration - report

By REUTERS

Turkey is concerned by the decision of some countries to suspend funding for the United Nations agency for Palestinians and urges them to reconsider their move, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said the suspension of funding, following allegations by Israel that a dozen of its 13,000 staff in Gaza were involved in Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel, primarily harmed Palestinian civilians.

"Working under very difficult conditions, UNRWA meets the vital needs of millions of Palestine refugees. Since October 7, more than 150 UNRWA personnel have been killed by Israel in Gaza," it added.

Biden considering slowing weapons sales to Israel to pressure Netanyahu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2024 03:57 PM
IDF expands closed military zone around Gaza crossing after protests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2024 03:05 PM
International community should make humanitarian law applicable to all
By REUTERS
01/28/2024 02:59 PM
Masked gunmen kill one person in Turkey church
By REUTERS
01/28/2024 01:11 PM
IAF jets strike Hezbollah targets in southern Labanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2024 12:01 PM
Iran simultaneously launches three satellites - state media
By REUTERS
01/28/2024 08:08 AM
Majority of Gaza tunnels have not been destroyed - WSJ
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2024 07:51 AM
North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles - South Korea military
By REUTERS
01/28/2024 04:30 AM
Israel to grant citizenship to mother of IDF soldier who fell in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2024 09:23 PM
Military rule over Gaza will also take care of civilian issues -Smotrich
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2024 08:20 PM
Israeli members of Russian-sanctioned rock band arrested in Thailand
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2024 06:31 PM
US pressured China on Iran's support for Houthis, official says
By REUTERS
01/27/2024 05:58 PM
UK joins temporary pause of UNRWA funding amid probe
By REUTERS
01/27/2024 03:46 PM
Israeli dies after off-road vehicle sinks into northern river
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/27/2024 03:16 PM
US to announce billions in subsidies for advanced chips - WSJ
By REUTERS
01/27/2024 02:22 PM