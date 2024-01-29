Jerusalem Post
Yemen's Houthis say they launched a rocket at US warship in the Gulf of Aden

By REUTERS
Updated: JANUARY 29, 2024 09:01

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis launched a rocket at US warship Lewis B. Puller as it sailed through the Gulf of Aden on Sunday, the group's military spokesman said in a statement on Monday.

Austria joins suspension of UNRWA funds amid October 7 probe
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 09:47 AM
Gadi Eisenkot bashes Israeli ministers who called to resettle Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 09:37 AM
IDF drone crashes in field upon returning from Gaza mission
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 07:42 AM
Iran executes four people it claims are linked to Israeli intelligence
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 07:23 AM
Iran says it has no link to the drone strike in Jordan
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 05:58 AM
Russia warship conducts anti-submarine drill in South China Sea
By REUTERS
01/29/2024 04:27 AM
Suspected grenade explosion near Tel Aviv prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 03:46 AM
Two anti-tank missiles launched into Western Galilee, no casualties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/29/2024 12:43 AM
UK says warship repelled Houthi drone attack in Red Sea
By REUTERS
01/28/2024 05:43 PM
Turkey concerned about suspension of UNRWA funding - report
By REUTERS
01/28/2024 03:46 PM
IDF expands closed military zone around Gaza crossing after protests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2024 03:05 PM
International community should make humanitarian law applicable to all
By REUTERS
01/28/2024 02:59 PM
IAF jets strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2024 12:01 PM
Iran simultaneously launches three satellites - state media
By REUTERS
01/28/2024 08:08 AM
Majority of Gaza tunnels have not been destroyed - WSJ
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/28/2024 07:51 AM