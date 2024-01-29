Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis launched a rocket at US warship Lewis B. Puller as it sailed through the Gulf of Aden on Sunday, the group's military spokesman said in a statement on Monday.
Yemen's Houthis say they launched a rocket at US warship in the Gulf of Aden
By REUTERS01/29/2024 09:47 AM
By REUTERS01/29/2024 07:23 AM
By REUTERS01/29/2024 05:58 AM
By REUTERS01/29/2024 04:27 AM
By REUTERS01/28/2024 05:43 PM
By REUTERS01/28/2024 03:46 PM
By REUTERS01/28/2024 02:59 PM
By REUTERS01/28/2024 08:08 AM