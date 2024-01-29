Jerusalem Post
Germany's Scholz, Egypt's al-Sisi back aid access for Gaza in phone call - Berlin

By REUTERS

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi agreed in a phone call the importance of allowing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, a German government spokesperson said on Monday.

"The chancellor and the president agreed that in the conflict between Israel and Hamas there is an urgent need to significantly improve access for humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and the provision of supplies to the Palestinians," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The leaders' call came as a growing number of countries, among them Germany, paused payments to the United Nations' aid agency for Palestinians in response to accusations from Israel that some of its workers were involved in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

