UK's Sunak urges Iran to de-escalate tensions after Jordan drone strike

By REUTERS

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was concerned about tensions in the Middle East and urged Iran to de-escalate, after an attack that killed three US service members in northeastern Jordan near Syria's border.

Sunak said Britain "absolutely condemned" the drone attacks which US President Joe Biden said had been carried out by Iran-backed militants.

"We are concerned and would urge Iran to continue to de-escalate tensions in the region," Sunak told broadcasters on Monday.

"We stand resolutely with our allies to bring stability and peace to the region and that's what we continue to work towards."

