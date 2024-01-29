Palestinian doctor arrested for committing sexual offenses on minor

A Palestinian doctor was arrested for suspected sexual offenses against a patient at a hospital in Jerusalem, according to Israel Police.

Jerusalem District police received reports of a doctor in his 20s, a Palestinian with residency permits. He reportedly committed a series of offenses to a minor who was a patient at a Jerusalem hospital. The serious sexual offenses had been committed over several different occasions, the report said.

The suspect was arrested Sunday night, prompting a continued investigation while he remains in detention.