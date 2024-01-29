Jerusalem Post
Hamas: We do not harm civilians, especially women, children and elderly

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JANUARY 29, 2024 15:59

Hamas claimed that its terrorist members do not harm civilians, "especially children, women and elderly," in a message sent out on one of the terror group's Telegram channels on Monday.

Despite well-documented, self-filmed evidence to the contrary, Hamas stated that "Avoiding harm to civilians, especially children, women, and elderly people is a religious and moral commitment by all the Al-Qassam Brigades’ fighters. The Palestinian fighters were keen to avoid harming civilians despite the fact that the resistance does not possess precise weapons. In addition, if there was any case of targeting civilians; it happened accidently."

A screenshot from a Hamas Telegram channel. January 29, 2024. (credit: Screenshot/Hamas Telegram)
A screenshot from a Hamas Telegram channel. January 29, 2024. (credit: Screenshot/Hamas Telegram)


